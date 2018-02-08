Take a trip through time in this early preview of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #4!

Who is Elena Cooper? Take a trip back through time to witness the history of the mysterious matriarch of the Cooper Underground and the threat she poses for Jughead in the present day!

On March 7th, join writer Frank Tieri (Wolverine) and artists Pat and Tim Kennedy (DEATH OF ARCHIE) and Joe Eisma (THE ARCHIES) for the terrifying fourth issue of the new JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER series!

VARIANT COVERS: