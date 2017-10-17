Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for January 2018!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in January 2018. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SORCERY (TR)

Presented by Sabrina the Teenage Witch, this collection features some of the most horrifying classic stories to ever be published by Archie Comics, collected for the first time in graphic novel. Featuring an all-new cover by comic artist extraordinaire Francesco Francavilla (Afterlife With Archie)!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

978-1-62738-990-7

$19.99/$21.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

192 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/3

MIGHTY CRUSADERS #2

NEW ONGOING SERIES! “New Blood” – While new member Wyatt (The Web) familiarizes himself with the rest of the Mighty Crusaders team, the villainous Dr. Iddh holds a ritual that threatens to awake an evil unlike the world has ever seen!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Kelsey Shannon, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Mighty Crusaders #2 CVR A Reg: Kelsey Shannon

Mighty Crusaders #2 CVR B Var: Wilfredo Torres, Kelly Fitzpatrick

Mighty Crusaders #2 CVR C Var: Jim Towe

On Sale Date: 1/10

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE #27

“The Heart of Riverdale” reaches its epic conclusion—and nothing’s as it was! Friendships and romances have changed, loyalties have been tested, and Archie is at a crossroads.

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Archie #27 CVR A Reg: Audrey Mok

Archie #27 CVR B Var: Matthew Dow Smith

Archie #27 CVR C Var: Ty Templeton

On Sale Date: 1/10

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

THE ARCHIES #4

NEW ONGOING SERIES! GUEST STARRING THE MONKEES! Still soaring from last issue’s sage advice from CHVRCHES, Archie is eager to take his friends to the next level musically on their first-ever tour. But an unexpected turn of events finds them in the swingin’ sixties—face to face with rock/pop icons THE MONKEES!

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

The Archies #4 CVR A Reg: Greg Smallwood

The Archies #4 CVR B Var: Michael Allred, Laura Martin

The Archies #4 CVR B Var: Joe Eisma

On Sale Date: 1/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

BETTY AND VERONICA: VIXENS #3

NEW ONGOING SERIES! The Vixens are taking matters into their own hands and doing whatever they can to protect their hometown. But are they a match against the dangerous Southside Serpents?

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Eva Cabrera, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

B&V: Vixens #3 CVR A Reg: Eva Cabrera

B&V: Vixens #3 CVR B Var: Sandra Lanz

B&V: Vixens #3 CVR B Var: Jen Vaughn

On Sale Date: 1/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

COSMO #1

NEW ONGOING SERIES! “Space Aces” – Part One: Cosmo is a Martian with the skills of a warrior and a heart of gold. He’s the leader of his M.A.R.S. unit that explores the solar system. What was meant to be a routine scouting mission turns into a much larger adventure Cosmo and his friends stumble upon a panicked human and encounter some ferocious foes!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cosmo #1 CVR A Reg: Tracy Yardley

Cosmo #1 CVR B Var: Derek Charm

Cosmo #1 CVR C Var: Erin Hunting

Cosmo #1 CVR D Var: Ryan Jampole

Cosmo #1 CVR E Var: Vincent Lovallo

On Sale Date: 1/3

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS VOL. 2 (TR)

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS VOL. 2 sends the world’s biggest comic book band on action-packed adventures all around the world! Collects issues 6 – 9 of the Josie and the Pussycats series by writers Marguerite Bennett (DC Comics’ Bombshells) and Cameron DeOrdio and artist Audrey Mok (Archie).

Script: Cameron DeOrdio, Marguerite Bennett

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelsey Shannon, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

978-1-68255-917-8

$12.99/$14.99CAN

6 x 8 1/2”

TR

104 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/31

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #3

NEW ONGOING SERIES! This is it—the confrontation you’ve been waiting for! Werewolf Jug vs Werewolf Hunter Betty Round 2! The last one ended in a draw—this one may end one of their lives!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Jughead: The Hunger #3 CVR A Reg: Adam Gorham

Jughead: The Hunger #3 CVR B Var: T. Rex

On Sale Date: 1/3

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

RIVERDALE #10

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series Riverdale, this ALL-NEW, ongoing comic series features stories set in between episodes of the new CW TV series Riverdale.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Various

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman

Riverdale #10 CVR A Reg: CW Photo Cover

Riverdale #10 CVR B Var: CW Photo Cover

On Sale Date: 1/31

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

RIVERDALE DIGEST #6

See how everything led to the CW’s Riverdale TV show with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our relaunched titles as well as classic Archie stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: CW Photo Cover

On Sale Date: 1/17

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS ROLL (TR)

Get ready for a rollercoaster of fun and laughs with this collection of 480 pages of iconic Archie tales in one amazing volume!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-915-4

$7.99/$9.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

480 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/17

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #285

“Ready! Set! Go!” – Even a snowstorm can’t stop the kids in Riverdale from playing the popular phone app Cosmo Go! Will Archie get in on the craze or be left out in the cold?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 1/3

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #4

“Red-Head Alert!” – Mr. Lodge is testing out a brand new, state-of-the-art burglar alarm. It can keep out any intruders… but it is a match for the menace that is Archie Andrews?

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/31

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #260

“Bag it, Harper!” – Veronica convinces her crafty cousin Harper to start selling her handmade bags, but Harper might not be ready to give up her sense of individuality for the sake of profit!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/31

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS COMICS DIGEST #258

“Geeks United!” – Veronica’s brainy cousin Marcy is in a new club at Riverdale High for likeminded teens to play games and discuss science. But when they get a new meeting space—the game room at Lodge Manor—EVERYONE wants to be a part of the club!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/24

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #75

“You’ve Been Cancelled!” – When Game of Crowns, Archie and his friends’ favorite TV show, is cancelled, they’ll do everything they can to get it back on air!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/10

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.