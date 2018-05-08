HUNTED begins in BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #6! Preview the new releases for 5/9/18!

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #6 and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #261!



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #6

NEW STORY ARC! “Hunted”: The Vixens are being followed by a sinister former foe, but he claims to come in peace—can he be trusted? Meanwhile, a young woman’s mysterious disappearance has the Vixens’ questioning if their actions are having consequences. Please join us as we welcome new interior artist Jen Vaughn!

Script: Jamie Lee Rotante

Art: Jen Vaughn, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

Cover: Jen Vaughn

Variant Covers: Sanya Anwar, Eva Cabrera

On Sale Date: 5/9

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #261

Brand New Lead Story: “Where the Buffalo Roam!” Betty and Veronica are checking out a college campus for a weekend—but their visit takes an unexpected turn when the school’s mascot turns the campus into a real animal house!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/9

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.