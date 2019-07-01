Home News How did Archie and Sabrina’s romance begin? Take a look inside ARCHIE #706!

Cover by Veronica Fish

Archie and Sabrina are the hottest couple in Riverdale—but how did their whirlwind romance come to be? ARCHIE #706 (ARCHIE AND SABRINA PART 2) introduces readers to the history of their magical love story, as we welcome special co-writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Jenn St-Onge to the Archie universe!

The newest issue of the fan-favorite series will be available in comic shops and on digital platforms July 24th from writers Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki, artist Jenn St-Onge, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli.

VARIANT COVER GALLERY

