How did Archie and Sabrina’s romance begin? Take a look inside ARCHIE #706!

Archie and Sabrina are the hottest couple in Riverdale—but how did their whirlwind romance come to be? ARCHIE #706 (ARCHIE AND SABRINA PART 2) introduces readers to the history of their magical love story, as we welcome special co-writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Jenn St-Onge to the Archie universe!
The newest issue of the fan-favorite series will be available in comic shops and on digital platforms July 24th from writers Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki, artist Jenn St-Onge, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli.
