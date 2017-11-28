The holiday season is upon us! Preview ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #284, on sale 11/29/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at a preview of ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #284!
To purchase this digest and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!
ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #284
In the BRAND NEW holiday story “Carol Peril,” The gang decides to go caroling for charity–until the blizzard of the century hits!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Pena
On Sale Date: 11/29
160-page, full color comic
$5.99 U.S.
Buy ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #284 at your local comic shop!
Subscribe to ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST from the Archie Comics Store!
Read ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST on the Archie Comics App!