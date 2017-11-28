The holiday season is upon us! Preview ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #284, on sale 11/29/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at a preview of ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #284!



ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #284

In the BRAND NEW holiday story “Carol Peril,” The gang decides to go caroling for charity–until the blizzard of the century hits!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Pena

On Sale Date: 11/29

160-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.