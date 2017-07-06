GOTHAM CITY MEETS RIVERDALE IN NEW COMIC BOOK CROSSOVER

DC Entertainment and Archie Comics are proud to present the adventure of a lifetime with HARLEY & IVY MEET BETTY & VERONICA. Their hijinks are brought to you by the real-life team-up of Paul Dini (HARLEY QUINN) and Marc Andreyko (WONDER WOMAN ’77), with art by Laura Braga (DC BOMBSHELLS). It all starts this October as these teams of best gal pals cross paths between Gotham and Riverdale!

“It’s the sort of offer you scream out ‘YES!’ to before your eyes reach the middle of the email,” said Dini. “I’ve always wanted the chance to play in Riverdale, and to help Harley and Ivy invade it is a dream come true. Marc’s a great talent and a good friend. Writing this series with him has been like sitting on the lawn during summer vacation and reading a big pile of DC and Archie comics. Except we have to stay indoors and type a lot.”

“It’s going to be a blast to bring these amazing ladies together in this once-in-a-lifetime crossover,” said Braga. “Each character is different and special. While Harley is one of my favorite characters ever, Betty and Veronica are giving her a run for her money! I love all these ladies, and this book is going to be non-stop fun. ”

“When I got the call for this, I was in disbelief!” said Andreyko. “Getting to co-write with Paul on a series bringing four of the most iconic ladies in comics together under one roof for the first time? This must be what winning the lottery feels like! I cannot wait for readers to see what mischief Paul, Laura and I have dreamed up!”

HARLEY & IVY MEET BETTY & VERONICA starts with a plan for free college tuition for all Riverdale residents. The town just needs to build a new campus by draining the wetlands that lie between Riverdale and Gotham City.

The only snag? A certain botany-obsessed super-villain.

When Poison Ivy enlists her bestie Harley to kidnap both Veronica Lodge, daughter of Riverdale’s most important citizen, and her friend Betty, she’s counting on some assistance—and mayhem. Are these two teams of BFF’s headed for disaster?

“Betty and Veronica are the most iconic friends in comic book history, and now, thanks in no small part to the success of the Riverdale TV show, in pop culture,” said Archie Comics Publisher/CEO Jon Goldwater. “It made tons of sense to have them crossover with DC’s own female powerhouses, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. What you’ll get is a fun story that honors the history of both pairs and adds to it – which is what all great crossovers do. We’re excited by this partnership and we can’t wait for the fans to see what Paul, Marc and Laura cook up.”

“Two of comics’ coolest villains paired with two of comics’ hottest icons are what cross-publisher team-ups were made for,” said DC Entertainment Editor-in-Chief Bob Harras.

HARLEY AND IVY MEET BETTY AND VERONICA #1 is on sale October 4, 2017. Cover by Amanda Conner (shown) and variant cover will be by Adam Hughes.