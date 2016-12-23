Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for March 2017!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in March 2017. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

ARCHIE #18

NEW STORY ARC! The Blossom Twins have found out their father has been lying to them about why they moved to Riverdale. It’s up to Detective Jughead to learn the dark truth behind the Blossom Family! Join us as we welcome new Archie series artist Pete Woods (Deadpool, Robin).

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Pete Woods, Andre Szymanowicz, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pete Woods

Variant Covers: Elsa Charretier, Robert Hack with Kelly Fitzpatrick

On Sale Date: 3/15

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

THE ARCHIES ONE-SHOT



BRAND NEW ONE-SHOT SPECIAL! Follow Archie’s quest to make his songwriting dreams a reality, and see what happens when the rock ‘n’ roll dream starts affecting his relationships with his closest friends. Join co-writers Alex Segura and Matthew Rosenberg (Archie Meets Ramones) and artist Joe Eisma (Archie) for a power-pop one-shot that goes loud on the music, fun and friendship.

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma

Cover: Jaime Hernandez

Variant Covers: David Mack, Audrey Mok

On Sale Date: 3/15

48-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #5

Josie and the Pussycats play at a State Fair! Josie has her sights set on recording with famous country star Cheri Overwood—but a newcomer to the music scene, Felicity Mountain, has stolen the Pussycats’ spotlight. The girls might just miss their chance at the big time, unless Josie, Valerie and Melody can unearth the shocking truth about the Felicity!

Script: Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Asami Matsumura, Jenn St. Onge

On Sale Date: 3/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER ONE-SHOT

BRAND NEW ONE-SHOT SPECIAL! Jughead Jones has always had an insatiable appetite… but what if his hunger came from a sinister place? When a murderous menace is on the prowl, taking the lives of some of the most well-known and esteemed inhabitants of Riverdale, Jughead and his family’s dark legacy comes to light. Join writer Frank Tieri (Wolverine) and artist Michael Walsh (Secret Avengers) for this horrifying one-shot for TEEN+ readers.

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Michael Walsh

Cover: Michael Walsh

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack

On Sale Date: 3/29

LITTLE ARCHIE ONE-SHOT

BRAND NEW ONE-SHOT SPECIAL! Archie’s wildest day ever starts with a cat eating his homework—and things just get crazier from there! But this isn’t just an ordinary cat, and this certainly won’t be an ordinary day for Little Archie and his friends. Join in on the fun adventure from the superstar comics team Art Baltazar and Franco (Tiny Titans, Action Cat and Adventure Bug)!

Script: Art Baltazar and Franco

Art: Art Baltazar

Cover: Art Baltazar

Variant Covers: Ryan Jampole, Asami Matsumura

On Sale Date: 3/8

48-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

REGGIE AND ME #4

As Reggie kicks his master plan to pit Moose against Archie Andrews into high gear—a plan to get them both expelled from Riverdale High—Vader questions his master’s fascination with Midge Klump. What is Reggie so fascinated by her? What is it that makes her so special? Find out in the penultimate chapter of this 5-issue miniseries!

Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Sandy Jarrell with Kelly Fitzpatrick

Variant Covers: Aaron Lopresti, Andy Price

On Sale Date: 2/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH ONE-SHOT



BRAND NEW ONE-SHOT SPECIAL! Sabrina is off to college for her first foray into “the real world.” After years of being protectively home schooled by her aunts, she is ready to experience friends, boys, and parties—but a shocking revelation will rock her world in a way she never expected! From writers Franco (Tiny Titans) and Katie Cook (My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic) and art by Andy Price (My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic)!

Script: Katie Cook and Franco

Art: Andy Price

Cover: Sandra Lanz

Variant Covers: Adam Hughes, Paul Renaud, Andy Price

On Sale Date: 3/22

48-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #277



It’s STORYBOOK MONTH for the Archie digest line! In “PinARCHIo,” Mr. Lodge creates a puppet, PinARCHIo, that comes to life. But the new boy is so girl crazy and so disobedient, he tries to get him back into puppet form!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 3/29

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #25



STORYBOOK MONTH continues! In “Hansel and Gretel.Inc,” Hansel (Archie) and Gretel (Betty) run a smooth delivery service in the Enchanted Forest—until they come across the glutton known as “Sir Jughead”! He’ll eat anything that’s not nailed down… including them!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 3/8

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS MEDLEY (TR)



ARCHIE GIANT COMICS MEDLEY collects 480 pages of iconic Archie tales in one amazing volume! Follow America’s favorite red-head as he navigates the pressures of the American teenager in the awkward, charming, and hilarious way you’ve come to know and love.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-987-1

$7.99/$8.99CAN

TR

pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/22

ARCHIE’S 75th ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #7

Celebrate Archie’s 75th anniversary in a special way with this commemorative digest! Get ready for a whole lot of hilarious stories featuring Archie, Jughead, B&V and the whole extended Archie gang as well as bonus art pages and fun intros from writers, artists and fans alike.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

On Sale Date: 3/1

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S 75th ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #8



Celebrate Archie’s 75th anniversary in a special way with this commemorative digest! Get ready for a whole lot of hilarious stories featuring America’s red-headed hero, as well as bonus art pages and fun intros from writers, artists and fans alike. Each anniversary digest is a special collector’s item for every Archie fan!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

On Sale Date: 3/29

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA COMICS ANNUAL #252



STORYBOOK MONTH rolls on! In “Thumbelonica,” Princess Betty finds a little girl living between the petals of a rose. But the tiny creature’s bothersome ways drive the princess crazy, especially when it’s discovered that the little one also has magical powers!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 3/15

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS COMICS ANNUAL #253



STORYBOOK MONTH gains momentum! In “The Princesses and the Pea-brain,” the girls are put to the test to see who will be a suitable wife for Prince Archie. But when their mattresses are out to the pea test, it’s anybody’s guess who will be lucky (or unlucky) enough to win over the prince!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 3/1

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

LITTLE ARCHIE 80-PAGE GIANT COMIC #1



This GIANT-SIZED collection features some of the best, classic stories filled with mischief and mayhem, starring Little Archie and his Pals ‘n’ Gals! This is the perfect companion book to the BRAND new Little Archie One-Shot also available!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

On Sale Date: 3/8

80-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #67



Another STORYBOOK MONTH fun tale! In “The Emperor’s Used Clothes,” Sir Reginald, the vein emperor of Riverdalia, is constantly obsessed with new clothes, mainly to feed his huge ego. When a couple of swindlers come with some worn out clothes, he thinks it’ a joke. Until he discovers the used clothes have mystical powers….

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 3/22

256-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

SONIC: MEGA DRIVE – OVERDRIVE

SONIC kicks things into “OVERDRIVE”!: The Classic Sonic sensation comes to its startling finale! Dr. Eggman has managed to gather up all seven of the Ancient Gears which will super-charge his latest creation—the Mega Drive! Now Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose are in a race against time to gather the Chaos Emeralds and stop Dr. Eggman before the vicious device launches! Featuring cover art by rising star Tyson Hesse!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tyson Hesse, Matt Herms & Jack Morelli

Cover: Tyson Hesse

On Sale Date: 3/1

48-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

SONIC / MEGA MAN: WORLDS UNITE 3 (TR)



Sonic the Hedgehog and Mega Man team up with heroes from across the SEGA and Capcom universes to battle the monstrous Sigma and stop his relentless assault across multiple universes! Featuring the worlds of STREET FIGHTER, GOLDEN AXE, MONSTER HUNTER, NIGHTS INTO DREAMS and many more! It’s the dream team mash-up of iconic gaming heroes and villains you always hoped for in this frantic, bombastic finale!

Script: Ian Flynn, Aleah Baker

Art: Tyson Hesse, Jamal Peppers, Diana Skelly, Jim Amash, Terry Austin, Matt Herms, Elaina Unger, Jack Morelli, Rachel Deering and more

Cover: T. Rex and Matt Herms

978-1-68255-892-4

$14.99/$16.99CAN

TR

pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/8

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #293



Sonic and Honey are on the set of the latest, greatest(?) super hero show—Sonic Man Heroes! But when Dr. Eggman crashes the scene, ranting and raving about creative differences, things get very interesting! Featuring cover art by comics extraordinaire Tracy Yardley and a “Arcade” variant by Sonic comics legend Patrick Spaziante!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Terry Austin, Gabriel Cassata and John Workman

Cover: Tracy Yardley and Matt Herms

Variant Cover: Patrick Spaziante

On Sale Date: 3/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

SONIC UNIVERSE #96



BUNNIE gets ready for a NEW VENTURE in “Freedom Fighters” Part Two: Where there’s smoke, there’s fire—and in this case, evil too! Bunnie is summoned to Blaze’s world in a desperate attempt to repel the invasion of a new, sinister force! Featuring cover art by jammin’ Jamal Peppers and a “Freedom Fighters Forever” variant by the excellent Evan Stanley!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Adam Bryce Thomas, Jim Amash, Matt Herms and Jack Morelli

Cover: Jamal Peppers, Jim Amash & Matt Herms

Variant Cover: Evan Stanley

On Sale Date: 3/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.