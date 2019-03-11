Home News Get ready for Prom with Betty & Veronica!

Art by Sandra Lanz

“We’re going to college together!

The most important event in any high schooler’s life is here—the Senior Prom. And Betty & Veronica are still keeping an important secret from one another. Will the big dance lead to a blowout that has the two girls finally confront each other or will they stay quiet until graduation?

Join the team of rising star writer Jamie L. Rotante (BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS), artist Sandra Lanz (House Girls), colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick and letterer Jack Morelli on April 3 as they continue to reimagine the world’s most famous BFFs in BETTY & VERONICA #4!

Pre-order your copy of BETTY & VERONICA #4 from your local comic shop.

Catch up with the series so far:

Read BETTY & VERONICA #1

Read BETTY & VERONICA #2

Read BETTY & VERONICA #3

PREVIEW IMAGES

VARIANT COVERS

 

