Get out of town with Archie and Josie in RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #5

In the fifth and final issue of the Riverdale Season 3 tie-in comic mini-series, novelist Micol Ostow and artist Thomas Pitilli detail Archie and Josie’s musical road trip, while Ostow and artist Joe Eisma follow the Vixens on an adventure out of town!

RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #4 is written by Micol Ostow, writer of the Scholastic Riverdale: The Day Before young adult novel, with art by Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Janice Chiang, John Workman, Andre Szymanowicz, and Matt Herms. Look for issue #5 in comic shops and on digital platforms beginning July 31, 2019.