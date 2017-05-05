Get a sneak peek at the Riverdale Season One Finale!

“Chapter Thirteen: The Sweet Hereafter” debuts on May 11th at 9/8c on The CW and May 12th on The CW App and Netflix for viewers outside the United States.
Watch new episodes of RIVERDALE on The CW App and iTunes.
Read new stories set in the world of RIVERDALE by subscribing to the comic book series or by downloading the Archie Comics App.
For more information about ‘RIVERDALE’ and everything Archie Comics, visit the official Archie Comics website and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.