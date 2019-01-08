Friendships are put to the test in BETTY & VERONICA #2!

“I’m so glad we made this plan…”

Senior Year continues for Betty and Veronica but the two best friends find themselves growing apart because of their new hobbies, interests and a couple of unshared secrets! They both know that one thing will bring them together again: Riverdale’s annual Halloween party! Find out what happens once a pact is made that can’t be broken.

Join the team of rising star writer Jamie L. Rotante (BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS), artist Sandra Lanz (House Girls), colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick and letterer Jack Morelli on January 30 as they continue to reimagine the world’s most famous BFFs in BETTY & VERONICA #2!

