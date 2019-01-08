Home News Friendships are put to the test in BETTY & VERONICA #2!

Friendships are put to the test in BETTY & VERONICA #2!

Art by Sandra Lanz

“I’m so glad we made this plan…”

Senior Year continues for Betty and Veronica but the two best friends find themselves growing apart because of their new hobbies, interests and a couple of unshared secrets! They both know that one thing will bring them together again: Riverdale’s annual Halloween party! Find out what happens once a pact is made that can’t be broken.

Join the team of rising star writer Jamie L. Rotante (BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS), artist Sandra Lanz (House Girls), colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick and letterer Jack Morelli on January 30 as they continue to reimagine the world’s most famous BFFs in BETTY & VERONICA #2!

Pre-order your copy of BETTY & VERONICA #2 from your local comic shop or subscribe to get copies delivered directly to your door!

Missed out on the first issue? Click here to read BETTY & VERONICA #1!

PREVIEW IMAGES

VARIANT COVERS

 

Comments are closed