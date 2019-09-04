Free the Future – Jughead’s Time Police #4 Preview

Jughead is stranded on a desolate timeline, one without burgers, or hot dogs, or any meat couched in bread. He’s got to find some way to get back to the future to prevent an all-out war between the time streams—but can he do it alone?

Written by Sina Grace, with art by Eisner Award winning artist Derek Charm, colors by Matt Herms, and letters by Jack Morelli, JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #4 (of 5) is the penultimate chapter of the can’t-miss sci-fi/comedy mini-series of the summer!

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #4 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms September 25, 2019 and features variant covers by Rebekah Isaacs and Dan Schkade. Keep scrolling for a look inside the fourth issue!

VARIANT COVERS