Pop Tate reveals the town’s darkest secrets in RIVERDALE #6! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 9/13/17

Ron C. September 12, 2017,

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of RIVERDALE #6, THE ARCHIES AND OTHER STORIES TP, and BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #256!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

RIVERDALE #6

CW Photo Cover

Set in the same universe as the hit CW series, this issue gives us a peek into all the secrets Pop Tate overhears in his day-to-day business, told through four vignettes in four different booths!

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Ross Maxwell, Will Ewing
Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman
Cover: CW Photo Cover
Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla
On Sale Date: 9/13
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER

Variant Cover by Francesco Francavilla

THE ARCHIES AND OTHER STORIES TP

Cover by Joe Eisma, Wilfredo Torres, Michael Walsh

Join in the fun of THE ARCHIES along with BIG MOOSE along with the horrific JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER in this graphic novel collection spotlighting Archie Comics’ hit one-shot series!

Script: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Frank Tieri, Sean Ryan, Ryan Cady, Gorf
Art: Joe Eisma, Michael Walsh, Cory Smith, Thomas Pitilli, Ryan Jampole, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Matt Herms, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Various
978-1-68255-944-4
$14.99/$16.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
136 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/13

BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #256

Cover by Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

