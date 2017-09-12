Pop Tate reveals the town’s darkest secrets in RIVERDALE #6! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 9/13/17

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of RIVERDALE #6, THE ARCHIES AND OTHER STORIES TP, and BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #256!
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
RIVERDALE #6
Set in the same universe as the hit CW series, this issue gives us a peek into all the secrets Pop Tate overhears in his day-to-day business, told through four vignettes in four different booths!
Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Ross Maxwell, Will Ewing
Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman
Cover: CW Photo Cover
Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla
On Sale Date: 9/13
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
BUY RIVERDALE #6
VARIANT COVER
THE ARCHIES AND OTHER STORIES TP
Join in the fun of THE ARCHIES along with BIG MOOSE along with the horrific JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER in this graphic novel collection spotlighting Archie Comics’ hit one-shot series!
Script: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Frank Tieri, Sean Ryan, Ryan Cady, Gorf
Art: Joe Eisma, Michael Walsh, Cory Smith, Thomas Pitilli, Ryan Jampole, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Matt Herms, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Various
978-1-68255-944-4
$14.99/$16.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
136 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/13
BUY THE ARCHIES AND OTHER STORIES TP
BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #256
Set in the same universe as the hit CW series, this issue gives us a peek into all the secrets Pop Tate overhears in his day-to-day business, told through four vignettes in four different booths!
Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Ross Maxwell, Will Ewing
Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman
Cover: CW Photo Cover
Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla
On Sale Date: 9/13
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.