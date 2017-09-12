Pop Tate reveals the town’s darkest secrets in RIVERDALE #6! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 9/13/17

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of RIVERDALE #6, THE ARCHIES AND OTHER STORIES TP, and BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #256!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

RIVERDALE #6

Set in the same universe as the hit CW series, this issue gives us a peek into all the secrets Pop Tate overhears in his day-to-day business, told through four vignettes in four different booths!

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Ross Maxwell, Will Ewing

Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman

Cover: CW Photo Cover

Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 9/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER

THE ARCHIES AND OTHER STORIES TP

Join in the fun of THE ARCHIES along with BIG MOOSE along with the horrific JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER in this graphic novel collection spotlighting Archie Comics’ hit one-shot series!

Script: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg, Frank Tieri, Sean Ryan, Ryan Cady, Gorf

Art: Joe Eisma, Michael Walsh, Cory Smith, Thomas Pitilli, Ryan Jampole, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Matt Herms, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-944-4

$14.99/$16.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

136 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/13

BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #256

