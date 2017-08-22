Heart of Riverdale begins in ARCHIE #23! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 8/23/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #23, CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #8, JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #9, B&V FRIENDS FALL ANNUAL DIGEST #255, and THE BEST OF JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS (TR)!

To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE #23

BRAND NEW STORY ARC! The fallout continues! One life has been destroyed, another family has been torn apart—and only the kids of Riverdale High can save their town from imploding!

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Thomas Pitilli

Variant Cover: Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 8/23

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #9

The Pussycats and their various musical allies and friends must unite to save the kidnapped Archies! Don’t miss the stunning finale to “FASTER, PUSSYCATS: DRIFT, DRIFT”!

Script: Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio

Art: Kelsey Shannon, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Cover: Javier Pulido

On Sale Date: 8/23

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #8

“WITCH-WAR” Part Two, “Burnt Offerings”: Edward Spellman, trapped in Harvey’s body, has been reunited with Sabrina, and is ready to enact his dark agenda!

Script: Roberto Aguire-Sacasa

Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli

Cover: Robert Hack

Variant Cover: Matthew Southworth

On Sale Date: 8/16

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

THE BEST OF JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS (TR)

Get out your long tails and ears for hats, this graphic novel that collects over 400 pages of the BEST and most ROCKIN Josie and the Pussycats stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-68255-930-7

$9.99/$11.99CAN

5 1/4 x 7 ½”

TR

416 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/23

B & V FRIENDS FALL ANNUAL #255

IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL for our DOUBLE DIGESTS! In the BRAND NEW story “Don’t TEST My Patience,” Veronica gets the highest score on the student aptitude test—but has there been some tampering with the results?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/23

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.