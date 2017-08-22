Heart of Riverdale begins in ARCHIE #23! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 8/23/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #23, CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #8, JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #9, B&V FRIENDS FALL ANNUAL DIGEST #255, and THE BEST OF JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS (TR)!
ARCHIE #23
BRAND NEW STORY ARC! The fallout continues! One life has been destroyed, another family has been torn apart—and only the kids of Riverdale High can save their town from imploding!
Script: Mark Waid
Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Thomas Pitilli
Variant Cover: Greg Smallwood
On Sale Date: 8/23
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #9
The Pussycats and their various musical allies and friends must unite to save the kidnapped Archies! Don’t miss the stunning finale to “FASTER, PUSSYCATS: DRIFT, DRIFT”!
Script: Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio
Art: Kelsey Shannon, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
Variant Cover: Javier Pulido
On Sale Date: 8/23
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #8
“WITCH-WAR” Part Two, “Burnt Offerings”: Edward Spellman, trapped in Harvey’s body, has been reunited with Sabrina, and is ready to enact his dark agenda!
Script: Roberto Aguire-Sacasa
Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli
Cover: Robert Hack
Variant Cover: Matthew Southworth
On Sale Date: 8/16
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
THE BEST OF JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS (TR)
Get out your long tails and ears for hats, this graphic novel that collects over 400 pages of the BEST and most ROCKIN Josie and the Pussycats stories!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-68255-930-7
$9.99/$11.99CAN
5 1/4 x 7 ½”
TR
416 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/23
B & V FRIENDS FALL ANNUAL #255
IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL for our DOUBLE DIGESTS! In the BRAND NEW story “Don’t TEST My Patience,” Veronica gets the highest score on the student aptitude test—but has there been some tampering with the results?
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 8/23
192-page, full color comic
$5.99 U.S.