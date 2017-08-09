Are Reggie Mantle and Josie McCoy destined for romance? Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 8/9/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of RIVERDALE #5 and ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 1: MAGIC, MUSIC & MISCHIEF (TR)!

To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

RIVERDALE #5

Set in the same universe as the hit CW series, this issue gives us a peek into what makes Riverdale High hot-shots Reggie Mantle and Josie McCoy tick. Reggie’s used to getting what he wants, and sets his romantic sights on the lead singer of the Pussycats. But when Josie turns him down, just how far will Reggie go to convince her he’s worth an audition?

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Tessa Leigh Williams, Brian E. Paterson

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, Janice Chiang

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

Variant Cover: Matthew Dow Smith

On Sale Date: 8/9

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 1: MAGIC, MUSIC & MISCHIEF (TR)



Good things come in threes, and this is a triple threat of MAGIC, MUSIC & MISCHIEF! This collection of classic stories features three amazing series: Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Josie and the Pussycats and Little Archie!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Bob Bolling

978-1-68255-982-6

$19.99/$21.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

304 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/9