The epic OVER THE EDGE storyline is collected in ARCHIE VOL 4! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 8/30/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE VOL 4, YOUR PAL ARCHIE #2, and JUGHEAD & ARCHIE COMICS ANNUAL #27.
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
ARCHIE VOL 4
The fourth volume of the ARCHIE series features the headline-making comic event “OVER THE EDGE,” where the lives of Archie and his friends are forever changed. Collects Archie issues 18–22.
Script: Mark Waid
Art: Pete Woods, Jack Morelli
Cover: Robert Hack
978-1-68255-970-3
$14.99/$16.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
136 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/30
YOUR PAL ARCHIE #2
Classic-style Archie makes his return in this ALL-NEW, ALL-AGES comic! Now that Archie’s won the lottery, how will his life change? ALSO: Something’s wrong with Reggie. He’s being nice to EVERYBODY…
Script: Ty Templeton
Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Andre Szymanowicz, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
Variant Cover: Les McClaine
On Sale Date: 8/30
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER:
JUGHEAD & ARCHIE COMICS ANNUAL #27
IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL for our DOUBLE DIGESTS! In the ALL-NEW story “You BROKE it, You BOUGHT IT,” Archie breaks Riverdale High’s prestigious football trophy, so it’s up to him and Jughead to fix it before anyone notices!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 8/30
192-page, full color comic
$5.99 U.S.