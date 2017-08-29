The epic OVER THE EDGE storyline is collected in ARCHIE VOL 4! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 8/30/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE VOL 4, YOUR PAL ARCHIE #2, and JUGHEAD & ARCHIE COMICS ANNUAL #27.

ARCHIE VOL 4

The fourth volume of the ARCHIE series features the headline-making comic event “OVER THE EDGE,” where the lives of Archie and his friends are forever changed. Collects Archie issues 18–22.

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Pete Woods, Jack Morelli

Cover: Robert Hack

YOUR PAL ARCHIE #2

Classic-style Archie makes his return in this ALL-NEW, ALL-AGES comic! Now that Archie’s won the lottery, how will his life change? ALSO: Something’s wrong with Reggie. He’s being nice to EVERYBODY…

Script: Ty Templeton

Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Andre Szymanowicz, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

Variant Cover: Les McClaine

VARIANT COVER:

JUGHEAD & ARCHIE COMICS ANNUAL #27

IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL for our DOUBLE DIGESTS! In the ALL-NEW story “You BROKE it, You BOUGHT IT,” Archie breaks Riverdale High’s prestigious football trophy, so it’s up to him and Jughead to fix it before anyone notices!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

