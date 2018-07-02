Take back the streets of Riverdale with Betty and Veronica in VIXENS VOL 1! Preview the new releases for 7/4/18!

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS VOL. 1, ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #290 and ARCHIE & FRIENDS DIGITAL DIGEST #6.



Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS VOL. 1

Betty and Veronica assemble the Vixens: a squad brought together to take out the dangerous Southside Serpents gang. These aren’t “Archie’s Girls”—they’re starting a revolution in Riverdale!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Eva Cabrera, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

Cover: Fiona Staples

978-1-68255-899-7

$14.99 US/$15.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

136 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/4

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #290

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Lost & Confounded” Archie, Betty, and Kevin have jobs as counselors at summer camp. When a little girl loses her teddy bear, it becomes a mad dash to find it. What lengths will the counselors go to save the day for a homesick kid?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/4

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS DIGITAL DIGEST #6

Get ready for some faculty funnies in this brand new Archie & Friends Digital Digest, featuring two entertaining, all-new, classic-style stories at one low price! First, in “Romance 4Ever!” A movie is being filmed in Riverdale and it’s based on a popular romance novel by Olivia Smithington-James—don’t know who that is? You’ll be surprised to find out! Then, in “Summer Smart” Archie is thrilled to be starting his summer vacation—too bad he failed biology and has to be tutored by Miss Grundy! Archie soon realizes Ms. Grundy is a lot more fun outside of school… but will he still learn?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 7/4

11-page, full color comic

$0.99 U.S.

