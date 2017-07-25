Classic-style Archie makes his return in the all-new YOUR PAL ARCHIE comic! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 7/26/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of YOUR PAL ARCHIE #1, BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #255, and ARCHIE’S 75th ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #12!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ALL-NEW CLASSIC ARCHIE: YOUR PAL, ARCHIE! #1



Classic-style Archie makes his return in this ALL-NEW, ALL-AGES comic from Ty Templeton and Dan Parent! Issue 1 features one of five connecting variant covers by Les McClaine. Collect them all to create one giant image of Pop’s Chock’lit Shop!

Script: Ty Templeton

Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Andre Szymanowicz, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

Connecting Variant Cover: Les McClaine

On Sale Date: 7/26

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #255



BRAND SUMMER NEW STORY! In “SUMMER BREAKDOWN,” B&V decide to go on a road trip to Florida, but things go awry when Veronica’s car breaks down and they BFFs are stranded in a weird town!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/26

256-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S 75th ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #12



Celebrate Archie’s 75th anniversary in a special way with this commemorative digest that features bonus art pages and fun intros from writers, artists and fans alike!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 7/26

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.