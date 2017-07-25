Classic-style Archie makes his return in the all-new YOUR PAL ARCHIE comic! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 7/26/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of YOUR PAL ARCHIE #1, BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #255, and ARCHIE’S 75th ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #12!
ALL-NEW CLASSIC ARCHIE: YOUR PAL, ARCHIE! #1
Classic-style Archie makes his return in this ALL-NEW, ALL-AGES comic from Ty Templeton and Dan Parent! Issue 1 features one of five connecting variant covers by Les McClaine. Collect them all to create one giant image of Pop’s Chock’lit Shop!
Script: Ty Templeton
Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Andre Szymanowicz, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
Connecting Variant Cover: Les McClaine
On Sale Date: 7/26
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER:
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #255
BRAND SUMMER NEW STORY! In “SUMMER BREAKDOWN,” B&V decide to go on a road trip to Florida, but things go awry when Veronica’s car breaks down and they BFFs are stranded in a weird town!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 7/26
256-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
ARCHIE’S 75th ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #12
Celebrate Archie’s 75th anniversary in a special way with this commemorative digest that features bonus art pages and fun intros from writers, artists and fans alike!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo
On Sale Date: 7/26
224-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.