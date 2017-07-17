Discover the fate of Betty Cooper in OVER THE EDGE Part 3! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 7/19/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #22 and ROAD TO RIVERDALE VOL 3!
ARCHIE #22
Tragedy has descended upon one of Riverdale’s most beloved residents. This is one you’re going to want to buy, keep, and re-read over the years, because we promise it will never leave you.
Script: Mark Waid
Art: Pete Woods, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pete Woods
Variant Cover: Thomas Pitilli, Greg Smallwood
On Sale Date: 7/19
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS:
ROAD TO RIVERDALE VOL 3 (TR)
READ THE STORIES THAT INSPIRED THE NEW CW TV SERIES! Road to Riverdale Vol. 3 features stories from Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, Josie and the Pussycats, and Reggie & Me.
Script: Mark Waid, Chip Zdarsky, Adam Hughes, Marguerite Bennett & Cameron Deordio, Tom DeFalco
Art: Fiona Staples, Erica Henderson, Adam Hughes, Audrey Mok, Sandy Jarrell, Andre Szymanowicz, Jose Villarrubia, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Francesco Francavilla
978-1-68255-964-2
$14.99/$16.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
136 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/19