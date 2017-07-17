Discover the fate of Betty Cooper in OVER THE EDGE Part 3! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 7/19/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #22 and ROAD TO RIVERDALE VOL 3!

ARCHIE #22

Tragedy has descended upon one of Riverdale’s most beloved residents. This is one you’re going to want to buy, keep, and re-read over the years, because we promise it will never leave you.

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Pete Woods, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pete Woods

Variant Cover: Thomas Pitilli, Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 7/19

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ROAD TO RIVERDALE VOL 3 (TR)

READ THE STORIES THAT INSPIRED THE NEW CW TV SERIES! Road to Riverdale Vol. 3 features stories from Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, Josie and the Pussycats, and Reggie & Me.

Script: Mark Waid, Chip Zdarsky, Adam Hughes, Marguerite Bennett & Cameron Deordio, Tom DeFalco

Art: Fiona Staples, Erica Henderson, Adam Hughes, Audrey Mok, Sandy Jarrell, Andre Szymanowicz, Jose Villarrubia, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

978-1-68255-964-2

$14.99/$16.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

136 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/19