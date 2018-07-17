Archie Meets Batman ’66 is here! – 7/18/18 Previews

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #1, BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #8, JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #7 and VOLUME 1, and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #263.
ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #1
Two iconic comic book characters meet up for the FIRST TIME in this historic crossover mini-series! A battle in Gotham City extends its reach into Riverdale—with Mr. Lodge becoming enemy #1 of the dynamic duo! Now it’s up to Veronica to recruit some help and place a call… to the Batcave!
Script: Jeff Parker, Michael Moreci
Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Michael Allred with Laura Allred
Variant Covers: Derek Charm (B), Francesco Francavilla (C), Sandy Jarrell with Kelly Fitzpatrick (D), Dan Parent with J. Bone and Rosario “Tito” Peña (E), Ty Templeton (F)
On Sale Date: 7/18
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #8
NEW STORY ARC! “Hunted,” Pt 3: As more women go missing in Riverdale, the Vixens worry that they may have been used as a pawn in someone’s evil scheme. They need to come up with a plan to save the missing ladies—but is it too late?
Script: Jamie Lee Rotante
Art: Sanya Anwar, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering
Cover: Sanya Anwar
Variant Covers: Veronica Fish (B), Sandra Lanz (C)
On Sale Date: 7/18
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #7
While Jughead confronts Reggie and his pack, the Coopers are done fooling around and send in the big guns for Jug. Will he—and his sister Jellybean—survive the chaos? Plus, a member of the Riverdale gang makes a startling decision that will change EVERYTHING!
Script: Frank Tieri
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Adam Gorham
Variant Covers: Tyler Boss, Michael Walsh and Josh Hixson
On Sale Date: 7/18
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VOLUME ONE
Jughead Jones has always had an insatiable appetite… but what if his hunger came from a sinister place? When a murderous menace is on the prowl, taking the lives of some of the most well-known and esteemed inhabitants of Riverdale, Jughead and his family’s dark legacy comes to light in this horrifying collection for TEEN+ readers. Collects JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER ONE-SHOT and issues #1-3.
Script: Frank Tieri
Art: Michael Walsh, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Michael Walsh, Dee Cunniffe, Matt Herms
Cover: Michael Walsh
978-1-68255-901-7
$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/18
PREVIEW PAGES
B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #263
Brand New Lead Story: “The Empress’s New Clothes!” Queen Veronica has it all… yet she still wants more! Tired of Veronica’s spoiled ways, handmaiden Betty promises the Queen a new dress that’s invisible to all those beneath her. Will Queen Veronica’s new wardrobe suit her needs or will she be in for a surprise?
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/18
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.