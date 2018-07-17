Archie Meets Batman ’66 is here! – 7/18/18 Previews

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #1, BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #8, JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #7 and VOLUME 1, and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #263.



ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #1

Two iconic comic book characters meet up for the FIRST TIME in this historic crossover mini-series! A battle in Gotham City extends its reach into Riverdale—with Mr. Lodge becoming enemy #1 of the dynamic duo! Now it’s up to Veronica to recruit some help and place a call… to the Batcave!

Script: Jeff Parker, Michael Moreci

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Michael Allred with Laura Allred

Variant Covers: Derek Charm (B), Francesco Francavilla (C), Sandy Jarrell with Kelly Fitzpatrick (D), Dan Parent with J. Bone and Rosario “Tito” Peña (E), Ty Templeton (F)

On Sale Date: 7/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #8

NEW STORY ARC! “Hunted,” Pt 3: As more women go missing in Riverdale, the Vixens worry that they may have been used as a pawn in someone’s evil scheme. They need to come up with a plan to save the missing ladies—but is it too late?

Script: Jamie Lee Rotante

Art: Sanya Anwar, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

Cover: Sanya Anwar

Variant Covers: Veronica Fish (B), Sandra Lanz (C)

On Sale Date: 7/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #7

While Jughead confronts Reggie and his pack, the Coopers are done fooling around and send in the big guns for Jug. Will he—and his sister Jellybean—survive the chaos? Plus, a member of the Riverdale gang makes a startling decision that will change EVERYTHING!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Covers: Tyler Boss, Michael Walsh and Josh Hixson

On Sale Date: 7/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VOLUME ONE

Jughead Jones has always had an insatiable appetite… but what if his hunger came from a sinister place? When a murderous menace is on the prowl, taking the lives of some of the most well-known and esteemed inhabitants of Riverdale, Jughead and his family’s dark legacy comes to light in this horrifying collection for TEEN+ readers. Collects JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER ONE-SHOT and issues #1-3.

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Michael Walsh, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Michael Walsh, Dee Cunniffe, Matt Herms

Cover: Michael Walsh

978-1-68255-901-7

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/18

PREVIEW PAGES

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #263

Brand New Lead Story: “The Empress’s New Clothes!” Queen Veronica has it all… yet she still wants more! Tired of Veronica’s spoiled ways, handmaiden Betty promises the Queen a new dress that’s invisible to all those beneath her. Will Queen Veronica’s new wardrobe suit her needs or will she be in for a surprise?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/18

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES