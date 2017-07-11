The Archies guest-star in a new issue of JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS! Preview the new releases for 7/12/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #8 and JUGHEAD & ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #26!

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #8

The Pussycats take Tokyo! As the band prepares for the biggest audience of its career, two men enter, one manager leaves in… BEYOND TOKYO DOME.

Script: Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelsey Shannon, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Rian Gonzales, Brent Schoonover

On Sale Date: 7/12

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD AND ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #26

BRAND NEW SUMMER STORY! In “YOU SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM,” Jughead and Archie become camp counselors and ice cream entrepreneurs!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/12

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.