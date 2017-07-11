The Archies guest-star in a new issue of JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS! Preview the new releases for 7/12/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #8 and JUGHEAD & ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #26!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #8
The Pussycats take Tokyo! As the band prepares for the biggest audience of its career, two men enter, one manager leaves in… BEYOND TOKYO DOME.
Script: Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio
Art: Audrey Mok, Kelsey Shannon, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
Variant Covers: Rian Gonzales, Brent Schoonover
On Sale Date: 7/12
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
JUGHEAD AND ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #26
BRAND NEW SUMMER STORY! In “YOU SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM,” Jughead and Archie become camp counselors and ice cream entrepreneurs!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 7/12
160-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.