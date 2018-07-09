It’s all led to this! Preview ARCHIE #32 and more new comics on sale 7/11/18!

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #32, BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: TRAVEL TALES #1, and WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #80.



ARCHIE #32

It all comes down to this! The Riverdale gang—held hostage by Cheryl Blossom’s father! Reggie—at last paying for his crimes! And when all is said and done, Riverdale is turned upside down once more!

Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Robert Hack and Kelly Fitzpatrick, Peter Krause and Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/11

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: TRAVEL TALES #1

Classic-style Betty and Veronica stories are back with this collection of fun tales that see the two iconic BFFs travel the world and get into all kinds of international adventures!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/11

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #80

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “We Can Work It Out!” Pop Tate opens a snack bar on the beach and hires Archie and Betty to work there. But when Betty gets sick, Jughead fills in and things go awry—especially when they run out of food and have to improvise!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/11

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES