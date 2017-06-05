The first-ever MARVEL COMICS DIGEST arrives, Jughead & Betty investigate new RIVERDALE mysteries, and more! Preview the new Archie Comics available 6/7/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #1, RIVERDALE #3, COMPLETE SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH 1962-1971 (TR), and WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #69!

MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #1

Excelsior! Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are now in the ever-popular digest format! Each digest is a mixture of over 200 pages of the most memorable classic and modern stories, spanning every decade of Marvel history and readership. This first issue spotlights the Amazing Spider-Man, featuring art and stories from comic greats including Stan Lee, Steve Ditko, Len Wein, Ross Andru and more. This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will not be reprinted!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Mike Wieringo and Karl Kesel

On Sale Date: 6/7

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

MARVEL COMICS DIGEST STARRING THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1 DIGEST (ARCHIE)

Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 38, 156-159;

Marvel Age Spider-Man 1 (A story), 6;

Marvel Adventures Spider-Man (2005) 2-3;

Marvel Universe Ultimate Spider-Man 1;

Marvel Universe Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors 8

RIVERDALE #3

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series Riverdale comes the MUST-READ, brand new, ongoing comic set in the universe of the SMASH HIT TV series. Heads will roll when Josie and the Pussycats introduce Riverdale High to their newly-appointed Pussycat. PLUS, a noir tale starring #Bughead, as the two try to unearth an uncomfortable truth about an adult they know.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, James DeWille, Will Ewing

Art: Joe Eisma, Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, Janice Chiang, John Workman

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

Variant Covers: Marguerite Sauvage, Wilfredo Torres

On Sale Date: 6/7

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

COMPLETE SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH 1962-1971 (TR)

It’s back to the beginning with Sabrina in this first of a new series compiling the entire history of everyone’s favorite Teenage Witch! This graphic novel chronologically collects all the stories starring Sabrina the Teenage Witch from 1962 to 1965.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-93697-594-5

$9.99 U.S./$10.99 CAN

TR

512 pp, black & white

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/7

WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #69

SUMMER FUN MONTH rolls on with the new lead story “Beach Party Blossom.” The gang starts their summer vacation with a beach party. When Cheryl finds out she’s not invited, she decides to crash it, but Betty has a trick up her sleeve, which includes Cheryl’s brother Jason.

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/7

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.