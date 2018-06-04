The big Spring Dance is here! Preview the new releases for 6/6/18!

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #31 and WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #79.
ARCHIE #31
Break-ups, hook-ups, Archie on the guitar again, and the Bee drops a huge announcement! Add to this the threat of the Blossom Twins’ real father, and peril is everywhere as this arc races towards its game-changing conclusion!
Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn
Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
Variant Covers: Ben Caldwell, Pete Woods
On Sale Date: 6/6
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS:
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #79
BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Summer Smart” Archie is thrilled to be starting his summer vacation—too bad he failed biology and has to be tutored by Miss Grundy! Archie soon realizes Ms. Grundy is a lot more fun outside of school… but will he still learn?
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 6/6
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.