The big Spring Dance is here! Preview the new releases for 6/6/18!

What's new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #31 and WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #79.



ARCHIE #31

Break-ups, hook-ups, Archie on the guitar again, and the Bee drops a huge announcement! Add to this the threat of the Blossom Twins’ real father, and peril is everywhere as this arc races towards its game-changing conclusion!

Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Ben Caldwell, Pete Woods

On Sale Date: 6/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #79

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Summer Smart” Archie is thrilled to be starting his summer vacation—too bad he failed biology and has to be tutored by Miss Grundy! Archie soon realizes Ms. Grundy is a lot more fun outside of school… but will he still learn?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/6

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.