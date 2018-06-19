Archie’s SuperTeens are back! Preview the new releases for 6/20/18!

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE’S SUPERTEENS VS CRUSADERS #1, ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL 1 (TP), MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #7: AVENGERS FEATURING ANT-MAN AND THE WASP, and ARCHIE & FRIENDS DIGITAL DIGEST #5.



ARCHIE’S SUPERTEENS VS CRUSADERS #1 (OF 2)

Riverdale High’s new substitute teacher is very odd. Snubbed by the scientific community, he plans his revenge—on the students of Riverdale High! It’s going to take a team of people with some mighty powers to stop him. Archie Comics’ two most renowned superhero teams are going to meet up for the first time ever in this special mini-series! Features cover 1 of 2 special connecting main covers!

Script: Ian Flynn, David Williams, Gary Martin

Art: Kelsey Shannon, David Williams, Gary Martin, Jack Morelli

Cover: David Williams, Gary Martin, Kelsey Shannon – Connecting Cover 1

Variant Cover: Tom Grummett

On Sale Date: 6/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL. 1 (TP)

Take a trip back to one of the best-known periods in Archie history, and see the lessons learned from the day-to-day happenings at Riverdale High! ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL. 1 is the first of a chronological collection of titles featuring the 1970s series.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-68255-897-3

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/20

MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #7

THE AVENGERS FEATURING ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are back in the ever-popular digest format! This seventh issue spotlights THE AVENGERS feat. ANT MAN and THE WASP! This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will only be printed once!

Reprints the following stories:

Tales to Astonish (1959) #44

Avengers (1963) #8

Avengers (1963) #11

Marvel Premiere (1972) #47-48

Avengers (1963) #195-196

Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes #4

Marvel Adventures Super Heroes (2010) #19

Marvel Universe Avengers Assemble (2013) #4

Marvel Universe Avengers Assemble: Season Two (2014) #9

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Provided by Marvel

On Sale Date: 6/20

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS DIGITAL DIGEST #5

Get ready for some faculty funnies in this brand new Archie & Friends Digital Digest, featuring two entertaining, all-new, classic-style stories at one low price! First, in “Romance 4Ever!” A movie is being filmed in Riverdale and it’s based on a popular romance novel by Olivia Smithington-James—don’t know who that is? You’ll be surprised to find out! Then, in “Summer Smart” Archie is thrilled to be starting his summer vacation—too bad he failed biology and has to be tutored by Miss Grundy! Archie soon realizes Ms. Grundy is a lot more fun outside of school… but will he still learn?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 6/20

11-page, full color comic

$0.99 U.S.