Get creative with Archie and the gang in ARCHIE’S COLORING BOOK! Preview the Archie Comics on sale 5/31/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #7, ARCHIE’S COLORING BOOK, ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #279, and ARCHIE 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #10!

To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #7



Josie and the Pussycats are on a roll like never before, racking up award wins and climbing the charts! But are the “and the Pussycats” living their dreams, or just Josie’s? Are Melody and Valerie ready to try their hand at succeeding on their own terms?

Script: Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Jen Bartel, Tom Grummett

On Sale Date: 5/31

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE’S COLORING BOOK #1

Get creative with Archie and his pals ‘n’ gals! Now you have the chance to color all of your favorite Archie characters! You can give Archie’s jalopy a paint job or personally style Betty and Veronica’s outfits. Plus, each image has an intricate background pattern to add to your color experience. The possibilities are endless and the fun never stops!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/31

128-page, full color comic

$9.99 U.S.

ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #271



It’s MUSIC MONTH! In the BRAND NEW LEAD STORY “And the Winner Is….” The Archies win an NTV music award, but an overzealous pop star steals their thunder! When they find out he was just using their moment for publicity, the gang decides to turn the tables on him!!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/31

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #10

Celebrate Archie’s 75th anniversary in a special way with this commemorative digest that presents the always-entertaining fairy tale stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/31

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.