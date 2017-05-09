Relive the Love Showdown with Cheryl Blossom! Preview the new Archie Comics available 5/8/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at a preview of ARCHIE 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #9!

ARCHIE 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #9

Celebrate Archie’s 75th anniversary in a special way with this commemorative digest that revisits the momentous “Love Showdown” storyline!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Henry Scarpelli, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/10

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

