Cosmo puts on his game face! Preview the new releases for 5/23/18!

What's new in the town of Riverdale and beyond?



Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

COSMO #5

Cosmo puts on his game face for an all-new adventure! When an unexpected detour lands Cosmo inside an arcade machine, the mighty Martian will need more than wits to level up and conquer the cabinet of digital demons!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Evan Stanley, Mauro Fonseca, Jack Morelli

Cover: Tracy Yardley

Variant Covers: Game Box Art, Retro Art

On Sale Date: 5/23

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

THE BLACK HOOD VOL. 2

After the soul-crushing events of BULLET’S KISS, disfigured cop Greg Hettinger leaves Philly for Southern California, but a plane ride can’t separate Greg from his troubles. Collects THE BLACK HOOD ongoing series issues #7-11.

Script: Duane Swierczynski

Art: Michael Gaydos, Robert Hack, Greg Scott, Rick Burchett, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Rachel Deering

Cover: Greg Smallwood

978-1-62738-890-0

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

136 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/23