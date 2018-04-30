Betty and Veronica go to the movies! Preview the new releases for 5/2/18!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: AT THE MOVIES #1, ARCHIE VOL. 5, and WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #78!
BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: AT THE MOVIES #1
Classic-style Betty and Veronica stories make their return with this collection of fun tales that see the two iconic BFFs get the Hollywood treatment and experience some matinee madness!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 5/2
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
ARCHIE VOL. 5 (TP)
The fallout from OVER THE EDGE is here! One life has been destroyed, another family has been torn apart—and only the kids of Riverdale High can save their town from imploding! ARCHIE VOL. 5 collects the HEART OF RIVERDALE storyline from issues #23 – #27 of the ongoing Archie series.
Script: Mark Waid
Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
978-1-68255-929-1
$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/2
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #78
Brand New Lead Story: “Historical or Hysterical!” When Brigitte makes her big Broadway debut, the gang gets together to support her—but Veronica’s in need of support herself when her expensive gown rips in two!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/2
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
