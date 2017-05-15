OVER THE EDGE begins! Mark Waid and Ian Flynn join JUGHEAD! Preview the new Archie Comics available 5/17/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #20, JUGHEAD #15, BETTY & VERONICA SUMMER ANNUAL #253, and WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #68.

To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE #20

It’s the BIGGEST comic event in ARCHIE HISTORY! Archie and Reggie’s ongoing feud reaches a fever pitch that pits the two against each other in a thrill ride on the deadly Serpent’s Tail!

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Pete Woods, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pete Woods

Variant Covers: Elliot Fernandez with Joey Vazquez, Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 5/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

BUY ARCHIE #20 FROM THE ARCHIE SHOP

READ ARCHIE #20 ON THE ARCHIE APP

JUGHEAD #15

Sabrina the Teenage Witch tries to do something nice for Jughead, but it ends up creating a comedy of errors in which Jughead becomes the most sought-after person in town! From new writing team Mark Waid (Archie) and Ian Flynn (Sonic the Hedgehog)!

Script: Mark Waid and Ian Flynn

Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms and Jack Morelli

Cover: Derek Charm

Variant Covers: Sandy Jarrell, Marguerite Sauvage

On Sale Date: 5/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BUY JUGHEAD #15 FROM THE ARCHIE SHOP

READ JUGHEAD #15 ON THE ARCHIE APP

VARIANT COVERS:

BETTY & VERONICA SUMMER ANNUAL #253

The MUSICAL MAYHEM continues in the NEW lead story “Brigitte’s Jingle Jangle”! There’s a silly commercial jingle going around that the girls can’t stop laughing at—except one person who doesn’t find it funny—Brigitte! It’s her voice in the jingle, but is the payout worth the humiliation? Betty and Veronica have some advice…

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/17

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

SUBSCRIBE TO BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST

READ BETTY & VERONICA SUMMER ANNUAL #253 ON THE ARCHIE APP

WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #68

More MUSICAL MADNESS in the NEW story “The Fill-In”! The Archies are at the end of their latest tour when the unthinkable happens: Jughead gets sick from eating some bad food at a hole-in-the-wall on the road. They need a replacement drummer …fast! Introducing… Jughead’s little sister Jellybean!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/17

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

READ WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #68 ON THE ARCHIE APP