Are the Vixens ready to add a new member? Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 4/4/18!

BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #5



The Vixens encounter a familiar face that knows about their secret and wants in—but are they ready to bring on new members? Plus, someone from Toni’s past re-emerges and needs the Vixens’ help.

Script: Jamie Lee Rotante

Art: Eva Cabrera, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

Cover: Eva Cabrera

Variant Covers: Rebekah Isaacs with Kelly Fitzpatrick, Elaina Unger

On Sale Date: 4/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE (TP)

Get ready for a wild ride through time! Jughead has been drafted into a time-traveling police force, tasked with keeping history from going haywire. …But is Jughead the right kid for the job? Collects the complete Jughead’s Time Police storyline!

Script: Rich Margopoulos

Art: Rex Lindsey, Doug Crane, & Various

Cover: Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-68255-913-0

$10.99/$11.99CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/4

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #260



BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Extra Disastrous” When a famous director comes to town to film his latest movie locally, the girls get parts as extras. Both strive to outdo each other and make their parts larger much to the director’s chagrin.

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/4

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.