Preview the new Archie Comics on sale 4/19/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #19, JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #6, BLACK HOOD SEASON 2 #4, and RIVERDALE DIGEST #1!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
ARCHIE #19
With Veronica Lodge back in town, everyone’s vying for her hand–from Archie to Toni to Reggie Mantle! Romance runs deep in Riverdale this issue!
Script: Mark Waid
Art: Pete Woods, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pete Woods
Variant Covers: Emanuela Lupacchino, Greg Smallwood
On Sale Date: 4/19
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS:
JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #6
With the Pussycats arrested for plagiarism, Alexander Cabot is determined to put the band on trial! The girls are shipped to the Cabot family’s sovereign patch of Antarctica, where the Cabots’ word is law! How will the girls get out of this one? (Spoilers: Probably friendship.)
Script: Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio
Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
Variant Covers: Michael Allred with Laura Allred, Ben Caldwell
On Sale Date: 4/19
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS:
BLACK HOOD SEASON 2 #4
Greg Hettinger has traveled thousands of miles to end up back in Philadelphia, where his nightmare began—and where his adversaries are waiting, as well as another man wearing a black hood, who claims that Greg stole his life…
Script: Duane Swierczynski
Art: Greg Scott, Rachel Deering, Kelly Fitzpatrick
Cover: Greg Smallwood
Variant Cover: Michael Walsh
On Sale Date: 4/19
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER:
RIVERDALE DIGEST #1
See how it all began with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our recently relaunched Archie titles, including Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, Josie and the Pussycats and Reggie and Me!
Script: Mark Waid, Adam Hughes, Chip Zdarsky, Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio, Tom DeFalco
Art: Fiona Staples, Erica Henderson, Adam Hughes, Audrey Mok, Sandy Jarrell, Andre Szymanowicz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 4/19
128-page, full color comic
$5.99 U.S.