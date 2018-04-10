The Archies meet Blondie! Preview the 4/11/18 new releases!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of THE ARCHIES #6, ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 3: ROCK ‘N’ ROLL (TP), ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #6, BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #262, ARCHIE AND FRIENDS DIGITAL DIGEST #3.
THE ARCHIES #6
The Archies have the chance to record an album! And behind the control board is none other than music legends, BLONDIE! But will the iconic group help the Archies get through the wild world of the recording studio? Stay tuned.
Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg
Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Greg Smallwood
Variant Covers: Dan Parent, Matthew Taylor
On Sale Date: 4/11
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS
ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 3: ROCK ‘N’ ROLL (TP)
This third volume of the ARCHIE BIG BOOK series features some of the best of The Archies, Josie and the Pussycats, and more touring all over the world. Don’t miss this listing of the greatest hits!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Various
978-1-68255-909-3
$19.99 US/$21.99 CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
304 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/11
ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #6
BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Wendy, Be Warned!” Mr. Weatherbee’s niece, Wendy, is visiting town. She wants to go to the spring dance, and it’s up to Mr. Weatherbee to play matchmaker for her!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/11
128-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #262
BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Un-Living Doll!” A scary late-night movie leaves the girls on edge when they spend a stormy night alone with their imaginations in the Lodge mansion.
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/11
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
ARCHIE & FRIENDS DIGITAL DIGEST #3
Get ready for some entertaining all-new classic-style Archie stories for one low price! This issue features two stories filled with dating disasters and career commotions—plus some fun cameos! In “Wendy, Be Warned,” Mr. Weatherbee’s niece, Wendy, is visiting town. She wants to go to the spring dance, and it’s up to Mr. Weatherbee to play matchmaker for her! Then in “Game Plan,” Archie’s new job is seriously interfering with his video game time—unless he can find a way to merge the two!
Script: Dan Parent, Angelo DeCesare
Art: Jeff Shultz, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz
On Sale Date: 4/11
10-page, full color digital exclusive comic
$0.99 U.S.