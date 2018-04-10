The Archies meet Blondie! Preview the 4/11/18 new releases!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of THE ARCHIES #6, ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 3: ROCK ‘N’ ROLL (TP), ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #6, BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #262, ARCHIE AND FRIENDS DIGITAL DIGEST #3.



Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

THE ARCHIES #6



The Archies have the chance to record an album! And behind the control board is none other than music legends, BLONDIE! But will the iconic group help the Archies get through the wild world of the recording studio? Stay tuned.

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

Variant Covers: Dan Parent, Matthew Taylor

On Sale Date: 4/11

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 3: ROCK ‘N’ ROLL (TP)



This third volume of the ARCHIE BIG BOOK series features some of the best of The Archies, Josie and the Pussycats, and more touring all over the world. Don’t miss this listing of the greatest hits!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-909-3

$19.99 US/$21.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

304 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/11

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #6



BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Wendy, Be Warned!” Mr. Weatherbee’s niece, Wendy, is visiting town. She wants to go to the spring dance, and it’s up to Mr. Weatherbee to play matchmaker for her!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/11

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #262



BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Un-Living Doll!” A scary late-night movie leaves the girls on edge when they spend a stormy night alone with their imaginations in the Lodge mansion.

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/11

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS DIGITAL DIGEST #3



Get ready for some entertaining all-new classic-style Archie stories for one low price! This issue features two stories filled with dating disasters and career commotions—plus some fun cameos! In “Wendy, Be Warned,” Mr. Weatherbee’s niece, Wendy, is visiting town. She wants to go to the spring dance, and it’s up to Mr. Weatherbee to play matchmaker for her! Then in “Game Plan,” Archie’s new job is seriously interfering with his video game time—unless he can find a way to merge the two!

Script: Dan Parent, Angelo DeCesare

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz

On Sale Date: 4/11

10-page, full color digital exclusive comic

$0.99 U.S.