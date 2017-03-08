Check out previews of the new JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS issue and more new comics on sale 3/8/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below for previews of JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #5, REGGIE AND ME #3, and ARCHIE FUNHOUSE COMICS DIGEST #25!

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #5



Josie and the Pussycats play at a State Fair! Josie has her sights set on recording with famous country star Cheri Overwood—but a newcomer to the music scene, Felicity Mountain, has stolen the Pussycats’ spotlight. The girls might just miss their chance at the big time, unless Josie, Valerie and Melody can unearth the shocking truth about the Felicity!

Script: Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Asami Matsumura, Jenn St. Onge

On Sale Date: 3/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

REGGIE AND ME #3



In the third installment of this five-issue miniseries, everyone thinks they know Big Moose. They’re wrong. Determined to rid himself of both Moose and Archie, Reggie exploits his new “friendship” with the big guy to learn, “The Secret Life Of Moose Mason!” Reggie uncovers surprising truths about Moose’s family and his troubled past. He discovers the real reason why Midge is so devoted to Moose. He exposes the big guy’s hopes, dreams and fears. Teemed with his beloved dog Vader, Reggie begins to plant the seeds that will eventually lead to Moose and Archie’s expulsion from Riverdale High.

Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick

Variant Covers: Howard Chaykin, Thomas Pitilli

On Sale Date: 3/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #25

STORYBOOK MONTH continues! In “Hansel and Gretel.Inc,” Hansel (Archie) and Gretel (Betty) run a smooth delivery service in the Enchanted Forest—until they come across the glutton known as “Sir Jughead”! He’ll eat anything that’s not nailed down… including them!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 3/8

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.