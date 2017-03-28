Jughead’s a werewolf in a new Archie Horror special! Preview the new comics on sale 3/29/17

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER ONE SHOT and REGGIE AND ME #4!
JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER ONE SHOT
BRAND NEW ONE-SHOT SPECIAL! Jughead Jones has always had an insatiable appetite… but what if his hunger came from a sinister place? When a murderous menace is on the prowl, taking the lives of some of the most well-known and esteemed inhabitants of Riverdale, Jughead and his family’s dark legacy comes to light. Join writer Frank Tieri (Wolverine) and artist Michael Walsh (Secret Avengers) for this horrifying one-shot for TEEN+ readers.
Script: Frank Tieri
Art: Michael Walsh, Jack Morelli, Dee Cunniffe
Cover: Michael Walsh
Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack
On Sale Date: 3/29
REGGIE AND ME #4
As Reggie kicks his master plan to pit Moose against Archie Andrews into high gear—a plan to get them both expelled from Riverdale High—Vader questions his master’s fascination with Midge Klump. What is Reggie so fascinated by her? What is it that makes her so special? Find out in the penultimate chapter of this 5-issue miniseries!
Script: Tom DeFalco
Art: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Sandy Jarrell with Kelly Fitzpatrick
Variant Covers: Aaron Lopresti, Andy Price
On Sale Date: 3/29
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.