The next RIVERDALE graphic novel has arrived! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 3/28/18!

RIVERDALE VOL. 2 (TP)



From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the CW’s Riverdale comes the second collection of the comic book set in the universe of the SMASH HIT TV series. RIVERDALE VOL. 2 collects issues 4-8 of the ongoing series and features bonus content including issue #23 of the ongoing ARCHIE series.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Michael Grassi, Tessa Leigh Williams, Brian E. Paterson, Ross Maxwell, Will Ewing, Aaron Allen

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman, Janice Chiang

Cover: CW Photo Cover

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS TREASURY (TP)

We’ve unearthed a treasure trove of over 1000 pages of Archie’s best and brightest stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #77



BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Game Plan.” Archie’s new job is seriously interfering with his video game time—unless he can find a way to merge the two!

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

