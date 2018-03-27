The next RIVERDALE graphic novel has arrived! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 3/28/18!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of RIVERDALE VOL 2, ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS TREASURY, and WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #77.
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
RIVERDALE VOL. 2 (TP)
From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the CW’s Riverdale comes the second collection of the comic book set in the universe of the SMASH HIT TV series. RIVERDALE VOL. 2 collects issues 4-8 of the ongoing series and features bonus content including issue #23 of the ongoing ARCHIE series.
Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Michael Grassi, Tessa Leigh Williams, Brian E. Paterson, Ross Maxwell, Will Ewing, Aaron Allen
Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman, Janice Chiang
Cover: CW Photo Cover
978-1-68255-925-3
$17.99/$19.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/28
Buy RIVERDALE VOL 2 at your local comic shop!
Order RIVERDALE VOL 2 from the Archie Comics Store!
Download RIVERDALE VOL 2 on the Archie Comics App!
Read RIVERDALE VOL 2 on ComiXology!
ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS TREASURY (TP)
We’ve unearthed a treasure trove of over 1000 pages of Archie’s best and brightest stories!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
978-1-68255-923-9
$14.99/$16.99 CAN
4 7/8 x 6 9/16”
TR
1000 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/28
Buy ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS TREASURY at your local comic shop!
Order ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS TREASURY from the Archie Comics Store!
Download ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS TREASURY on the Archie App!
Read ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS TREASURY on ComiXology!
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #77
BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Game Plan.” Archie’s new job is seriously interfering with his video game time—unless he can find a way to merge the two!
Script: Angelo DeCesare
Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 3/28
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.