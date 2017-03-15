A new story arc begins in ARCHIE #18! Preview the new comics on sale 3/15/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #18 and BETTY & VERONICA COMICS ANNUAL #252!

ARCHIE #18



NEW STORY ARC! The Blossom Twins have found out their father has been lying to them about why they moved to Riverdale. It’s up to Detective Jughead to learn the dark truth behind the Blossom Family! Join us as we welcome new Archie series artist Pete Woods (Deadpool, Robin).

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Pete Woods, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pete Woods

Variant Covers: Elsa Charretier, Robert Hack with Kelly Fitzpatrick

On Sale Date: 3/15

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA COMICS ANNUAL #252

STORYBOOK MONTH rolls on! In “Thumbelonica,” Princess Betty finds a little girl living between the petals of a rose. But the tiny creature’s bothersome ways drive the princess crazy, especially when it’s discovered that the little one also has magical powers!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 3/15

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.