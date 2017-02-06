Check out previews of the new Archie Comics available on 2/8/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below for previews of WORLD OF ARCHIE WINTER ANNUAL #66 and ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS COMPENDIUM!

To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

WORLD OF ARCHIE WINTER ANNUAL #66

There’s a whole world of Archie comics out there, and you can find some of the best and most hilarious winter-themed stories right here! Check out OVER 190 pages of fun, with a BRAND NEW LEAD STORY! In “Me, Myself and I,” Reggie decides to write his memoir and enlists Betty to help him. When he realizes he doesn’t have much to write about, he gets creative…very creative…

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 2/8

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS COMPENDIUM

Get ready for the biggest collection EVER of the best and brightest stories Archie Comics has to offer! In this edition of the ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS series, get ready unending fun, laughter and entertainment with Archie & his pals ‘n’ gals! You’ll enjoy this compendium of classic comics! Everything’s Archie in the largest Archie collection series EVER—offered at an incredible value price!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-68255-995-6

$14.99/$16.99CAN

TR

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/8