Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 2/7/18!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of COSMO #2 and ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #286!



Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

COSMO #2



NEW ONGOING SERIES! “Space Aces” – Part Two: When a lunar rescue mission takes a turn for the worse, Cosmo and crew must make a daring escape from a chaotic carnival of creatures! This is one thrill ride you won’t want to miss!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Tracy Yardley

Variant Covers: Jamal Peppers, Evan Stanley

On Sale Date: 2/7

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #286



BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Hot Times, Cold Nose” – Archie and his dog Vegas are spending a weekend in the woods—but when Vegas goes off to has his own wilderness adventure, will he make it back to his owner?

Script: Alex Simmons

Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 2/7

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.