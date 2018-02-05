Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 2/7/18!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of COSMO #2 and ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #286!
COSMO #2
NEW ONGOING SERIES! “Space Aces” – Part Two: When a lunar rescue mission takes a turn for the worse, Cosmo and crew must make a daring escape from a chaotic carnival of creatures! This is one thrill ride you won’t want to miss!
Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Tracy Yardley
Variant Covers: Jamal Peppers, Evan Stanley
On Sale Date: 2/7
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS:
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #286
BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Hot Times, Cold Nose” – Archie and his dog Vegas are spending a weekend in the woods—but when Vegas goes off to has his own wilderness adventure, will he make it back to his owner?
Script: Alex Simmons
Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 2/7
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.