It’s Serpents vs Vixens in BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #4! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 2/28/18!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #4 and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #259
BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #4
This is it! It’s the SERPENTS VS. the VIXENS in a face-off where all of Riverdale is at stake; but when the Serpents up the ante, things might get deadly.
Script: Jamie L. Rotante
Art: Eva Cabrera, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering
Cover: Eva Cabrera
Variant Covers: Cat Staggs, Jenn St. Onge
On Sale Date: 2/28
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS:
B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #259
BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: Mr. Lodge’s connections with Hollywood get Betty and Veronica the chance to a visit a movie set—unfortunately, they won’t be the only ones seeing stars when they wreak havoc on set!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 2/28
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.