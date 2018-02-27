It’s Serpents vs Vixens in BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #4! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 2/28/18!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #4 and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #259



BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #4



This is it! It’s the SERPENTS VS. the VIXENS in a face-off where all of Riverdale is at stake; but when the Serpents up the ante, things might get deadly.

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Eva Cabrera, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

Cover: Eva Cabrera

Variant Covers: Cat Staggs, Jenn St. Onge

On Sale Date: 2/28

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #259



BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: Mr. Lodge’s connections with Hollywood get Betty and Veronica the chance to a visit a movie set—unfortunately, they won’t be the only ones seeing stars when they wreak havoc on set!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/28

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.