Check out a preview of JUGHEAD #13 and more new Archie Comics on sale 2/22/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below for previews of JUGHEAD #13, JUGHEAD VOL 2, THE BLACK HOOD SEASON 2 #3, and JUGHEAD AND ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #25!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

JUGHEAD #13

Reggie has won KING FOR A DAY! And it turns out his first act as King is to demand… that everyone else to form a band with him? Okay that’s actually not so bad; I was expecting way worse from Reggie. Wait, never mind, I’m getting word that DESPITE this very enjoyable and conflict-free premise, when Jughead plays around with the new music video for “The Reggies” and accidentally uploads an altered and embarrassing clip to the internet, everyone becomes enraged at our favorite crown-wearing hamburger-loving pal! Even Betty, and she’s the greatest! She doesn’t get mad unless it’s really important! ANYWAY: Jughead will face CONSEQUENCES, but at least they’ll be interesting AND HILARIOUS to read about!

Script: Ryan North

Art: Derek Charm, Jack Morelli

Cover: Derek Charm

Variant Covers: Ben Caldwell, Ryan Jampole

On Sale Date: 2/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD VOL 2

In the grand tradition of comic book reboots like ARCHIE VOL. 1, Archie Comicsproudly presents… JUGHEAD VOL. 2—from the super team of Chip Zdarsky (HOWARD THE DUCK), Ryan North (THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL) and Derek Charm (REGULAR SHOW)! JUGHEAD VOL. 2 features bears, witches and pranks—oh my! You won’t want to miss a minute of the hilarious action!

Script: Chip Zdarsky, Ryan North

Art: Derek Charm & Jack Morelli

Cover: Derek Charm

978-1-68255-998-7

$14.99/$16.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

104 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/22

THE BLACK HOOD SEASON 2 #3

“The Nobody Murders, Part 3”: Where The Nobody goes, death follows! But Greg Hettinger, a.k.a. The Black Hood, has no choice but to trail the psychotic assassin all the way across the United States, hoping to stop him before the body count climbs any higher. Greg steels himself for the worst—but nothing can prepare him for the shock waiting for him back in Philadelphia…

I know what you’re thinking. This is the third issue in a four-part arc. Meh, right? WRONG. This is the issue Black Hood fans are going to be talking about for a long time. Don’t miss it!

Script: Duane Swierczynski

Art: Greg Scott, Rachel Deering, Kelly Fitzpatrick

Cover: Greg Smallwood

Variant Cover: Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 2/15

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD & ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #25

Archie and America’s favorite couch potato, Jughead, are here to bring you hours of entertainment in this JUMBO-sized comics digest, featuring a BRAND NEW LEAD STORY you won’t want to miss! In “Child’s Play,” Archie and Jughead get a gig playing music on a local kids’ show. Unfortunately, two lovely assistants on the show distract Archie, showing kids that triangles are not just for geometry!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 2/22

256-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.