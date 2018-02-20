The Archies meet Tegan & Sara! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 2/21/18!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of THE ARCHIES #5, THE BEST OF ARCHIE COMICS: BETTY & VERONICA VOL. 2 (TR), WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #76, and ARCHIE & FRIENDS DIGITAL DIGEST #1.



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

THE ARCHIES #5



Featuring guest stars TEGAN AND SARA! After a wild, trippy ride to the 60s, the Archies find themselves back in the present day—and facing a major meltdown as one of the members quits. Can indie pop sirens TEGAN AND SARA help the band through the crisis, or has the tour gone kaput?

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

Variant Covers: Joe Eisma, Thomas Pitilli

On Sale Date: 2/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

THE BEST OF ARCHIE COMICS: BETTY & VERONICA VOL. 2 (TR)



Our best-selling series is back with THE BEST OF BETTY & VERONICA VOL. 2, showcasing some of the greatest stories about the two most famous BFFs, featuring intros and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from creators and famous fans!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-62738-941-9

$9.99/$10.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 7 1/2”

TR

416 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/21

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #76



BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Run Away Run Way” – The Veronica Lodge/Sheila Wu Fashion wars are in full swing, and the school career week projects have brought it to a head! When Veronica tricks accident-prone Archie into helping Sheila out with her runway project, it’s sure to be a fashion catastrophe!

Script: Alex Simmons

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/21

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS DIGITAL DIGEST #1



It’s the best of Archie’s all-new classic-style stories for one low price! This inaugural issue features two stories filled with adventures in the great outdoors and mix-ups on the runway! In “Hot Times, Cold Nose,” Archie and his dog Vegas are spending a weekend in the woods—but when Vegas goes off to has his own wilderness adventure, will he make it back to his owner? Then in “Run Away Runway,” the Veronica Lodge/Sheila Wu Fashion wars are in full swing, and the school career week projects have brought it to a head! When Veronica tricks accident-prone Archie into helping Sheila out with her runway project, it’s sure to be a fashion catastrophe!

Script: Alex Simmons

Art: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher

On Sale Date: 2/21

10-page, full color digital exclusive comic

$0.99 U.S.