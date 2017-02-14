Check out a preview of ARCHIE #17 and more new Archie Comics on sale 2/15/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below for previews of ARCHIE #17 and BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #251!

To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE #17

Cheryl Blossom’s unleashed on Riverdale, creating chaos and tumult at her whim! Only Veronica can stop her—but how will she get back from her Swiss boarding school in time to save her friends?

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, Jack Morelli

Cover: Joe Eisma

Variant Cover: Aaron Lopresti, Tula Lotay

On Sale Date: 2/15

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #251

Join the world-famous Betty & Veronica for some fabulous fun and fantastic fashion in this comics double digest featuring an ALL NEW LEAD STORY! In “Give My Regards to Brigitte,” songstress Brigitte Reilly makes her Broadway debut—but a rude Veronica in the audience creates a scene that will be tough for Brigitte to overcome!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 2/15

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.