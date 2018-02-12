The road to the Spring Dance begins in ARCHIE #28! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 2/14/18!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #28, MIGHTY CRUSADERS #3, MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #5 AVENGERS WITH BLACK PANTHER, and BEST OF ARCHIE 2017 DIGEST ANNUAL!



ARCHIE #28



With every last relationship in Riverdale in chaos, who’s with who? Archie has had to make some difficult choices in the last few months, but what does he do when the next choice he makes will spell disaster?

Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Thomas Pitilli, Dan Schoening

On Sale Date: 2/14

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS #3



“Ambush”—The Mighty Crusaders are on the attack against the vicious Eliminators! It’s an all-out brawl with the odds in the Crusaders’ favor, until they’re faced with a new, dark entity: The Dream Demon!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Kelsey Shannon, Ryan Jampole , Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Kelsey Shannon with Matt Herms

Variant Covers: Tom Feister, Phil Jimenez with Kelly Fitzpatrick

On Sale Date: 2/14

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #5 AVENGERS W/ BLACK PANTHER



Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are back in the ever-popular digest format! This fifth issue spotlights BLACK PANTHER and THE AVENGERS! This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will only be printed once!

Reprints the following stories:

Avengers (1963) #3

Avengers (1963) #4

Avengers (1963) #57

Avengers (1963) #58

Avengers (1963) #126

Marvel Adventures The Avengers (2006) #1

Marvel Adventures The Avengers (2006) #3

Marvel Universe Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2012) #1

Marvel Universe Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2012) #3

Marvel Universe Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2012) #5

Marvel Universe Avengers Assemble (2013) #3

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Provided by Marvel

On Sale Date: 2/14

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BEST OF ARCHIE 2017 DIGEST ANNUAL (DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE)



2017 was a landmark year for Archie Comics with the launch of the hit new Riverdale TV series on The CW, the announcement of an all-new Sabrina TV show and a number of critically-acclaimed comic launches that further pushed the limits of what our characters can do.

That’s not all — our classic-style stories were more loved than ever in 2017! From the all-new series Your Pal Archie to our ever-popular brand new digest stories, Archie fans new and old found ways to reconnect with their favorite teens every week!

Here’s your chance to take a look at some of the most memorable Archie Comics stories from our digest collections published in 2017!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

$6.99 U.S.

On Sale 2/14

272 pages, Digital Exclusive