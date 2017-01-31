Check out a preview of JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #4 and more new Archie Comics on sale 2/1/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below for previews of JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #4, ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #276, and ARCHIE 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #6!

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #4

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #4

The Pussycats’ careers really start to take off as they head off to Rome for glitz and glamour! But what happens when a gang of diamond thieves bursts onto the scene? And will Josie and Alan M’s dynamic sparkle under the heat and pressure of life on the road? Or will Josie’s hard-as-diamonds ambition CUT THEM ALL TO RIBBONS?! Find out in Issue 4, “THREE CATS BY A FOUNTAIN.”

Script: Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Sanya Anwar, Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 2/1

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #276

Brand new story! When Reggie manages to get out of a school charity drive, a little white lie escalates. Reggie tells the gang he’s on an elaborate trip in Rome, and now he has to fake it! When he gets spotted in Riverdale by one of the gang, how will Reggie get out of this mess he created? Find out in “When in Rome,” the hilarious lead story to this comics annual, featuring even more pages of fun!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 1/18

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #6

Celebrate Archie’s 75th anniversary in a special way with this commemorative digest! In this jam-packed issue, Jughead and Archie take the spotlight! Get ready for a whole lot of hilarious stories as well as bonus art pages and fun intros from writers, artists and fans alike. Each anniversary digest is a special collector’s item for every Archie fan!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/1

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.