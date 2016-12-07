Preview REGGIE AND ME #1 and other new Archie Comics on sale 12/7/16!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below for previews of REGGIE AND ME #1, JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #3, and ARCHIE 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #4!

REGGIE AND ME #1

There is no one more loved, revered, admired and adored in Riverdale than… Reggie Mantle? Well, at least Reggie doesn’t think there’s anyone as loved and admired as himself. And his best friend can back that idea up—his best friend, of course, being his dog, Vader. The unstoppable duo is known around town for pulling the funniest pranks, getting the hottest dates and throwing the best parties. And if anyone even dares to compete with them, there is going to be hell to pay. Come take a look at the life of your hero, the handsome, hilarious Reggie Mantle.

Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick

Variant Covers: Ben Caldwell, Derek Charm, Ron Frenz with Elaina Unger, Robert Hack with Steve Downer, Ryan Jampole, Thomas Pitilli, Wilfredo Torres with Elaina Unger, Michael Walsh

Blank Sketch Cover Also Available

On Sale Date: 12/7

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS #3

The next installment’s got it all! Alexandra is BACK to wreak havoc on the Pussycats’ beach party as Josie’s romance with Alan M heats up! We’ve got lions, tigers, and jet skis (oh my!) as the Pussycats fight—for the right—to party!

Script: Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Wilfredo Torres, Dean Trippe

On Sale Date: 12/7

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #4

Celebrate Archie’s 75th anniversary in a special way with this commemorative digest! This issue is jam-packed some of the best stories featuring Archie, Betty and Veronica, bonus art pages and fun intros from writers, artists and fans alike. Each anniversary digest is a special collector’s item for every Archie fan!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Harry Lucey

On Sale Date: 12/7

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.