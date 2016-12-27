Check out previews of LIFE WITH KEVIN #3 and other new Archie Comics on sale 12/28/16!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below for previews of LIFE WITH KEVIN #3, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #290, and WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #65!

To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

LIFE WITH KEVIN #3

Kevin’s keeping himself busy in the big city–so busy he almost doesn’t have enough time to socialize! To succeed in New York, he’s going to have to learn how to make time for dating while juggling a high-pressure journalism gig. Plus, will he keep his promise to a very special fan? Find out in Life with Kevin #3!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale: 12/28

24-page, digital exclusive comic

$3.99 U.S.

Download the Archie App for iOS

Download the Archie App for Android

Download LIFE WITH KEVIN #3 on ComiXology

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #290

The Super Sonic Warrior returns in “Genesis of a Hero” Part Three: The 25th anniversary celebration continues with another blast to the past! Which is also to the future, and the past, and back again! When Sonic goes to see the annual return of Little Planet, he’s surprised to find it chained to a mountain! Join us for the exciting adventures of Sonic CD! Featuring cover art by the legendary Patrick Spaziante plus a “Cosmic Eternity” variant by Mr. Sonic comics himself, Tracy Yardley!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Terry Austin, Gabriel Cassata & John Workman

Cover: Patrick Spaziante

Variant Cover: Tracy Yardley

On Sale Date: 12/28

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #65

Mr. Lodge slipped up by asking Archie to shovel his driveway—and we mean that literally! With Mr. Lodge laid up with a bum leg, Archie and the gang decide to do their best to cheer him up. Of course, that’s the last thing Mr. Lodge needs… but how will he get away from them? Find out in “The Slip-Up!” the hilarious new lead story to this comics double digest!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 12/28

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.