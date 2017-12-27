Explore New York City with Kevin Keller in a new graphic novel collection! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 12/27/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of RIVERDALE #9, LIFE WITH KEVIN TP, BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS #259 and ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #3!



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

RIVERDALE #9



From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series Riverdale, this ALL-NEW, ongoing comic series features stories set in between episodes of the new CW TV series Riverdale.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Murray

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, Janice Chiang

Cover: CW Photo Cover – Cheryl Blossom

Variant Cover: CW Photo Cover

On Sale Date: 12/27

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

LIFE WITH KEVIN TP



LIFE WITH KEVIN is a coming-of-age story that is both heartfelt and funny. Readers are introduced to an older, wiser and worldly Kevin Keller as he explores the life in NYC with his BFF Veronica. Written and drawn by Dan Parent, with inks from the legendary J. Bone. Collects the entire 5-issue run.

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-940-6

$14.99/$16.99CAN

6 x 8 1/2”

TR

136 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 12/27

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #259



In the BRAND NEW story “Oh, Canada!,” Betty and Veronica are excited to go to a charity event in Canada—but they’re even more excited to meet the Canadian Prime Minister!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Pena

On Sale Date: 12/27

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #3



In the BRAND NEW story “Something Fishy,” some unlikely companions join Mr. Weatherbee on an ice fishing trip—and it looks like they might catch a lot more than colds!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Pena

On Sale Date: 12/27

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.