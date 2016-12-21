Check out previews of ARCHIE #15 and other new Archie Comics on sale 12/21/16!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below for previews of ARCHIE #15, BLACK HOOD SEASON 2 #2, and JUGHEAD AND ARCHIE WINTER ANNUAL #24!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE #15

For a while after Veronica’s departure, no woman was around who could wreck the Jughead/Archie bromance. We all knew that couldn’t last forever, right? Meanwhile, the Veronica vs. Cheryl Blossom feud reaches its peak!

Script: Mark Waid with Lori Matsumoto

Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, Jack Morelli

Cover: Joe Eisma

Variant Covers: Rafael Albuquerque, Chrissie Zullo

On Sale Date: 12/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

THE BLACK HOOD SEASON 2 #2

“The Nobody Murders, Part 2”: Greg Hettinger, a.k.a. The Black Hood. thought he could run from the violence. But now he finds himself running across the country from a merciless assassin who calls himself The Nobody. Greg not only has to figure out the identity of his would-be killer, but also his connection to the original Black Hood—which means going to the one place Greg vowed he never visit again: home. Don’t miss the high-octane action and high-stakes suspense that is season 2 of THE BLACK HOOD!

Script: Duane Swierczynski

Art: Greg Scott, Rachel Deering, Kelly Fitzpatrick

Cover: Greg Smallwood

Variant Cover: Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 12/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD AND ARCHIE WINTER ANNUAL #24

Archie and Jughead get saddled with taking care of Jughead’s little sister Jellybean for the day. When they decide to take part in some outdoor winter fun, it turns out that Jellybean has her own ideas of fun… and it doesn’t involve skiing or sledding! Find out what Jellybean’s got in store for them in “Oh, Brother…or Sister!” the fun new lead story to this winter annual featuring even more pages of winter wonder!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 12/21

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.