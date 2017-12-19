Betty and Veronica assemble the Vixens! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 12/20/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #2, YOUR PAL ARCHIE #5, HANGMAN VOL. 1 and RIVERDALE DIGEST #5!



BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #2



NEW ONGOING SERIES! The Vixens assemble—Betty and Veronica can’t take down a rival biker gang on their own; it’s time to call in some reinforcements; meet the newest additions to their gang!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Eva Cabrera, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

Cover: Eva Cabrera

Variant Cover: Sanya Anwar

On Sale Date: 12/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

YOUR PAL ARCHIE #5



Everyone knows Betty Cooper is the sweetest, kindest, most helpful girl in town. At least she USED to be. How will Riverdale react to BAD GIRL BETTY? Plus, part 5 of the connecting variant cover image by Les McClaine!

Script: Ty Templeton

Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Jack Morelli, Andre Szymanowicz

Cover: Dan Parent

Variant Cover: Les McClaine

On Sale Date: 12/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

HANGMAN VOL. 1



They say the Hangman is nothing more than an urban legend. But those who encounter him know different. Join writer Frank Tieri (WOLVERINE, BATMAN) and artist Felix Ruiz (WOLVERINE MAX, HALO) for an ongoing tale of horror, the supernatural and violence . . . and learn why some men may never be redeemed. Collects HANGMAN issues #1-4.

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Felix Ruiz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Rachel Deering

Cover: Mike Huddleston

978-1-62738-940-2

$14.99/$16.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 12/20

RIVERDALE DIGEST #5



See how everything led to the CW’s Riverdale TV show with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our relaunched titles as well as classic Archie stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: CW Photo Cover

On Sale Date: 12/20

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.